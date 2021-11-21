Vox.Finance (VOX) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $33.15 or 0.00056241 BTC on popular exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $323,079.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00069493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00076072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00090508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.18 or 0.07296274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,934.81 or 0.99996808 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00027529 BTC.

About Vox.Finance

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 43,977 coins and its circulating supply is 31,336 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance

Buying and Selling Vox.Finance

