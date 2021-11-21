Wagerr Price Tops $0.0230 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $167.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.16 or 0.00867480 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 222,603,996 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

