Wall Street Games Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.02 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $32.99 million and $3.02 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00069688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00090555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.97 or 0.07288019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.06 or 0.99803560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 979,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 309,702,687,730,240 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars.

