Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,826,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.39 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

