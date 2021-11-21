Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $460.37 or 0.00797917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $1.09 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

