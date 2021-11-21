WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Hits $1.50 Billion

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. WAX has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $320.54 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,810,115,820 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,370,514 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

