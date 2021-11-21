WaykiChain (WICC) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $38.23 million and $4.69 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WaykiChain

WICC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars.

