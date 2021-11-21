WazirX Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, WazirX has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $416.10 million and $44.25 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00072539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00074326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.18 or 0.07265111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.98 or 0.99660118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

