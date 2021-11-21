WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Short Interest Update

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,865,300 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 2,251,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113.7 days.

OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLYYF. Scotiabank raised WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

