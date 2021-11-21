Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 49,968 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $42,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,857 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $171,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 292,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.38. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

