Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 735,719 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,095,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,719 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.29% of RealReal worth $41,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after acquiring an additional 160,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,574 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 633,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,260,000 after acquiring an additional 180,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $51,284.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,474 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

