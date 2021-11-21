Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of Teleflex worth $43,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 242,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,861 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFX opened at $318.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $318.19 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

