Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $45.22 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,809 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.26% of Diodes worth $45,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 16,480.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,505 shares of company stock worth $13,728,961 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

