Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.98% of CarParts.com worth $42,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,306,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,021,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 349,146 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $698.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $92,854.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $71,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,811 shares of company stock worth $701,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

