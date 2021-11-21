Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 92,678 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 92,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.41% of Albany International worth $40,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 167,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albany International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

