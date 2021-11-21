Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of Bentley Systems worth $44,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

