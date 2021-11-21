WEMIX (WEMIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $350.11 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $24.12 or 0.00041420 BTC on popular exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $350.11 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 91.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00071234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00073961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.87 or 0.07223116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,353.15 or 1.00191194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.