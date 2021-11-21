Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

