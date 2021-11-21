Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $7.33 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of PSX opened at $69.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

