Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,524 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Amundi acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.02 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.