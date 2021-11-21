Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 4,676 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,090 shares of company stock worth $5,154,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $115.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.