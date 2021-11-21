Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 474,237 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474,237 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in General Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 19,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 381,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 66,720 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

GE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average of $104.85. General Electric has a 52-week low of $76.74 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.23, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

