Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $98.42 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

