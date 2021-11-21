Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $273.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

