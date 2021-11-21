Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,818 shares of company stock worth $3,603,938. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

ROK stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $349.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

