WHALE (WHALE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $449,960.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $130.20 million and $449,960.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $18.85 or 0.00031749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00069688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00090555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.97 or 0.07288019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.06 or 0.99803560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

