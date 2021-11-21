WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $671.65 million and $12.88 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00036633 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005897 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.