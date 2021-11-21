Wilder World Price Hits $5.33 on Major Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $5.33 or 0.00009016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $392.73 million and approximately $19.00 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00223565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

