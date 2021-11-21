Wing Price Reaches $21.43 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00074350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.23 or 0.07228333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,202.90 or 0.99878300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

