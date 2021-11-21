WINk (WIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.95 or 0.00810416 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars.

