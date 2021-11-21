WINkLink (WIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $248.12 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $880.80 million and approximately $248.12 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00090431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.38 or 0.07289241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.74 or 0.99860272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

