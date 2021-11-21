WOM Protocol (WOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $640,274.00

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $24.33 million and $640,274.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00227023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00087942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.