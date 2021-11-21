Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Lifted by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $286.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,592.13, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.86 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.46.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

