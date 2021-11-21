XDNA (XDNA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.00

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One XDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XDNA has a total market capitalization of $7,236.07 and $21.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XDNA has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

XDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling XDNA

