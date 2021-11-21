XIO Hits One Day Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.