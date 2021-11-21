XMON Price Up 33.1% Over Last Week (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. XMON has a total market cap of $26.20 million and $306,307.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMON has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $17,526.36 or 0.29590036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

