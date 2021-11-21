XMON (XMON) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $228,593.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16,725.59 or 0.29142160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 9% higher against the dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $228,593.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00090666 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.67 or 0.07197152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,479.91 or 1.00151233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

