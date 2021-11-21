XSGD (XSGD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $861,677.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $141.52 million and $861,677.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00069773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00074554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00090812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.87 or 0.07291315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,518.47 or 0.99995494 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025895 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 197,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 192,902,675 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.