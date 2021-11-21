XTRABYTES Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 69.4% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $254,488.24 and $23.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

