YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

YASKAWA Electric stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.33. 2,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,124. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $117.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.33.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

