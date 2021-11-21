Ycash Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $29,407.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.22 or 0.00383270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.59 or 0.00191605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00100891 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000135 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004677 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,813,556 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

