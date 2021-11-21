YIELD App Reaches Market Cap of $46.43 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. YIELD App has a total market cap of $46.43 million and $450,824.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00227606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 138,733,220 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.