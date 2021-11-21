Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $499,551.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $499,551.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00072539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00074326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.18 or 0.07265111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.98 or 0.99660118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

