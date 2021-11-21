YOU COIN Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $279,673.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00223565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

