YVS.Finance Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $393,678.58 and approximately $2,854.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00071234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00073961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.87 or 0.07223116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,353.15 or 1.00191194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,241,127 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

