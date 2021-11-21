Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.55. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Chart Industries stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $96.47 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

