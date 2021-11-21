Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.52. CVS Health posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

NYSE:CVS traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.16. 6,445,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $944,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in CVS Health by 635.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 17.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

