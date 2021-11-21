Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,034,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.