Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSE GLOP opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.