Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.82. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

ITW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.17 and its 200-day moving average is $227.23. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $243.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

